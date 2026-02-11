Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Soybeans Resume Strength on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Bowl of frozen edamame by KrimKate via iStock
Bowl of frozen edamame by KrimKate via iStock

Soybeans are sticking close to unchanged this morning, with front months slightly lower and new crop November slightly higher.Futures closed Tuesday with contracts 11 to 13 cent higher in the front months. Open interest rose 4,260 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 11 3/4 cents at $10.56 1/4. Soymeal futures were $2.10 to $3.20 higher on the day, with Soy Oil futures are 50 to 58 points in the green on the day. The average close for November futures in February has been $10.91 as the base spring price for crop insurance is underway. 

WASDE data from Tuesday morning indicated no adjustments to the US ending stocks projection, which was left at 350 mbu. 

Of the major world adjustments Brazil was raised by 2 MMT as expected to 180 MMT, with Argentina left at 48.5 MMT. The World Ag Outlook Board also raised the world ending stocks number by 1.10 MMT to 125.51 MMT. 

ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean exports at 11.71 MMT during February, up 0.29 MMT from the day prior. 

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.22 1/2, up 11 3/4 cents, currently down 1 cent

Nearby Cash  was $10.56 1/4, up 11 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.37 1/2, up 12 1/2 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.49 1/2, up 13 cents, currently down 3/4 cent


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.5385 -0.0235 -0.22%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLK26 57.87 +0.13 +0.23%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 299.6 -1.2 -0.40%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1120-0 -2-4 -0.22%
Soybean
ZSK26 1135-4 -2-0 -0.18%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 1
The Shocking Reason This Analyst Says Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy Stock Will Take Bitcoin Prices to $0
A concept image of a lit bomb by Leigh Prather via Shutterstock 2
Is the Market Running on Borrowed Time? This 1 Statistic Is Flashing a Major Warning Sign.
Bitcoin Blockchain Background with Hand by Geralt via Pixabay 3
MicroStrategy Is Now Down $4.5 Billion On Its $54 Billion Bitcoin Investment: What Does This Mean For Investors?
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock 4
This Stock Will Be Bigger Than Nvidia By the End of 2026
Corn with green husk via Say-Cheese via iStock 5
How Much Higher Can Corn Prices Move in February 2026?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot