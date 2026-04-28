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Warner Bros. Discovery Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Warner Bros_ Discovery Inc logo by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Warner Bros_ Discovery Inc logo by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is a global media and entertainment company with a market cap of $66.5 billion. The New York-based company operates a diverse portfolio of iconic content and brands, spanning film, television, streaming, and sports. Its assets include Warner Bros. Studios, HBO and HBO Max, CNN, Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Cartoon Network, and DC Entertainment, among others.

Shares of the global entertainment powerhouse have seen a sharp rise over the past year. WBD has jumped 212.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 29.8%. However, in 2026, the stock has pulled back, falling 6.9%, trailing the SPX’s 4.8% rise. 

Compared to its sector, the Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ) has gained 26.2% over the past year and is down marginally this year, showing that WBD’s performance has been much stronger over the long term but weaker more recently.

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WBD has outpaced the broader market over the past year, driven primarily by improving sentiment around its turnaround execution. Progress on cost rationalization, debt reduction, and a clearer path to streaming profitability has helped rebuild investor confidence, even as near-term operating performance remains uneven.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect WBD to report a loss of $0.10 per share on a diluted basis, down 134.5% from the previous year. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in only one of the last four quarters, while missing the forecast in the other three. 

Among the 23 analysts covering WBD stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on two “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 18 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

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This consensus is bearish than two months ago when the stock had an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. 

On Mar. 9, Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall reinstated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery with an “Equal-Weight” rating and a $31 price target, reflecting a neutral view on the stock’s current positioning.

WBD’s mean price target of $29.10 implies a premium of 8.5% from current market prices, the Street-high price target of $31.25 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 16.5%.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PEJ 61.00 +0.05 +0.08%
Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF
$SPX 7,139.51 -34.40 -0.48%
S&P 500 Index
WBD 26.81 -0.01 -0.04%
Discovery Inc Series A

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