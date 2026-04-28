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What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Starbucks Stock?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Starbucks Corp_ coffee by- stockphoto for you via Shutterstock
Starbucks Corp_ coffee by- stockphoto for you via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $112.4 billion, Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee. The Seattle, Washington-based company generates revenue through its retail coffeehouses, which offer handcrafted beverages and food. 

This coffee retailer has underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of SBUX have gained 16.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has soared 29.8%. However, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 16.3%, outpacing SPX’s 4.8% rise.

Narrowing the focus, SBUX has also lagged the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY19.3% uptick over the past 52 weeks. Nonetheless, it has notably outperformed XLY’s 1.3% YTD drop. 

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On Apr. 17, SBUX shares rose 1.7% after Iran announced it would reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The move led to a sharp decline in crude oil prices, signaling potential relief from inflationary pressures on operating margins.

For the restaurant industry, lower oil prices reduce delivery and supply chain costs. Additionally, declining fuel prices at the pump effectively increase consumers’ disposable income, supporting higher foot traffic across both casual and fine dining establishments.

Among the 38 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on 15 “Strong Buy,” two “Moderate Buy,” 16 “Hold,” two “Moderate Sell,” and three “Strong Sell” ratings. 

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The configuration is slightly less bullish than two months ago, with 16 analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy” rating.  

On Apr. 24, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) analyst Sara Senatore maintained a “Buy” on SBUX and raised its price target to $130, the Street-high price target, indicating a 32.8% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $100.36 indicates a 2.5% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SBUX 97.89 -0.78 -0.79%
Starbucks Corp
XLY 117.84 -0.85 -0.72%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
BAC 52.63 +0.58 +1.11%
Bank of America Corp
$SPX 7,173.91 +8.83 +0.12%
S&P 500 Index

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