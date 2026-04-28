Do Wall Street Analysts Like Norwegian Cruise Line Stock?

Miami, Florida-based Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ( NCLH ) operates as a cruise company in North America and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $8.4 billion and offers its products and services under the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands.

NCLH shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past year and in 2026. NCLH stock has grown 5.6% over the past 52 weeks and has fallen 18.5% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has returned 29.8% over the past year and risen 4.8% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, NCLH has underperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 19.3% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 1.3% decrease this year.

On Apr. 27, NCLH stock declined by more than 1% following President Trump’s cancellation of planned negotiations with Iran in Pakistan. The President has given Iran a new proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, which includes postponing nuclear negotiations. Despite that, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed to the U.S., and WTI crude oil prices have gone up by more than 2%, threatening to deepen the global energy crisis. Cruise line operators have been victims of the war in Iran, as higher fuel costs directly impact corporate profits, and a cut-off in the oil supply chain rarely benefits their profit margins.

For the fiscal year ending in December, analysts expect NCLH to report a 7.3% year-over-year increase in adjusted EPS to $2.06. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. It has surpassed and met the Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

NCLH has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 23 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 11 “Strong Buys” and 12 “Holds.”

This configuration has remained mostly stable in recent months.

On Apr. 27, JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained a “Neutral” rating on Norwegian Cruise Line and lowered its price target from $19 to $18.

NCLH’s mean price target of $24.24 indicates a modest premium of 33.3% from the current market prices. While the Street-high target of $38 suggests a notable 108.9% upside potential.