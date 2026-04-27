Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Amazon's Chip Business Is Bigger Than AMD, Could Soon Pass Broadcom, Intel

Rich Duprey - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom is forcing investors to rethink where real value is being created. Is it the flashy chatbot makers, or the infrastructure quietly powering them behind the scenes? Increasingly, the answer is the latter. 

That shift is why semiconductor stocks have surged — but it also raises a bigger question: what if one of the largest chip companies isn’t even being valued like one? That’s exactly the case with Amazon (AMZN), whose in-house silicon business is scaling faster than most investors realize.

www.barchart.com

A $50 Billion Chip Business, If You Look Closely

Amazon stock has delivered a 14% return year-to-date (YTD), well ahead of the S&P 500's ($SPX) roughly 5% gain and slightly ahead of its sector. That steadiness matters. While many AI stocks have swung sharply on earnings, Amazon has quietly benefited from improving Amazon Web Services (AWS) margins and cost discipline. Investors are rewarding consistency, but they may not yet be pricing in Amazon’s fastest-growing segment.

Here’s what the numbers tell us. Amazon’s custom silicon — including Graviton CPUs and Trainium AI chips — is already generating a $20 billion annual revenue run rate according to CEO Andy Jassy on the latest earnings call. But that figure only reflects chips monetized through AWS EC2. The real number is higher.

If Amazon sold chips directly, Jassy says the run rate would approach $50 billion. That means it would be ahead of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which had $34.6 billion in 2025 revenue. It also puts Amazon in line with Intel (INTC), which saw $52.9 billion in 2025 revenue, and within reach of Broadcom (AVGO), which saw $63.9 billion. With Amazon’s chip segment growing at triple-digit rates, it could surpass Broadcom, which saw 24% year-over-year (YOY) sales growth.

Jassy also recently disclosed that two large AWS customers asked to buy out all CPU capacity for 2026. Amazon declined in order to avoid crowding out other customers. That’s not a demand issue — it’s a capacity constraint.

Meta Platforms, OpenAI, and Anthropic Signal What’s Next

Customer adoption is where the story clicks. Meta Platforms (META) just agreed to use Amazon’s Graviton CPUs for AI workloads — a notable shift for a company that builds much of its own infrastructure. Meanwhile, Amazon’s Trainium chips are already committed to OpenAI and Anthropic for training and inference.

These aren’t experimental users. They’re among the largest AI builders in the world.

Amazon’s advantage is structural. It doesn’t sell chips — it sells computing powered by those chips. That creates a recurring revenue model instead of one-time hardware sales, giving it a compounding edge over traditional semiconductor companies.

Amazon's Valuation Still Misses the Chip Angle

Amazon trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 32.9 times. That reflects AWS growth and retail stabilization, but not a standalone chip business of this scale. If even a portion of that implied $50 billion silicon operation were valued like AMD or Broadcom, it could account for a meaningful slice of Amazon’s market value.

Granted, Amazon isn’t a pure-play chip stock. But that diversification also reduces risk while giving investors exposure to one of the fastest-growing areas in tech.

What Do Analysts Think About AMZN Stock?

Wall Street maintains a consensus “Strong Buy” rating on Amazon. Out of 58 analysts with coverage, 49 analysts have a "Strong Buy" rating, six have a "Moderate Buy," and three have a "Hold" rating.

The mean price target of $289.20 implies potential upside of 10% from current levels. Notably, Amazon's analyst estimates are driven largely by AWS and advertising, suggesting the chip story may still be underappreciated.

www.barchart.com

The Bottom Line

Amazon isn’t just participating in AI infrastructure — it’s becoming a core supplier. With a chip business that could rival Intel in scale and is growing at explosive rates, the market may be undervaluing what AMZN stock is becoming.

In short, this looks less like a e-commerce giant with a cloud arm and more like an AI infrastructure powerhouse hiding in plain sight.


On the date of publication, Rich Duprey did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
META 678.62 +3.59 +0.53%
META Platforms Inc
AVGO 418.20 -4.56 -1.08%
Broadcom Ltd
$SPX 7,173.91 +8.83 +0.12%
S&P 500 Index
INTC 84.99 +2.45 +2.97%
Intel Corp
AMD 334.63 -13.18 -3.79%
Adv Micro Devices
AMZN 261.12 -2.87 -1.09%
Amazon.com Inc
$INX 7,173.91 +8.83 +0.12%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

A concept image of a green and yellow motherboard_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 1
Unusual Put Activity Is Flagging a Smart Trade Setup in This New Quantum Computing Stock
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 2
Dan Ives: Tesla Is ‘Morphing into a Physical AI Stalwart’ So Don’t Sweat the CapEx and Just Buy TSLA Stock
Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 3
Intel Earnings Confirm CPU Demand Is Outpacing Supply, But Does the Company Really Have an Edge?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
AMD Stock Is at Record Highs—and Why It’s Still Not Too Late to Buy
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
As Investors Panic Over a Last Oracle Contract, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Super Micro Computer Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.