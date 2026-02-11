Barchart.com
Solventum Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

Solventum Corp logo on phone-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock
Founded in 2023, Minnesota-based Solventum Corporation (SOLV) is an independent healthcare company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs in the United States and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $14 billion and operates in three segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, and Health Information Systems. 

Shares of the company have underperformed in the broader market over the past year and have slightly outperformed in 2026. SOLV stock has surged 8.3% over the past 52 weeks and 1.5% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 14.4% over the past year and risen 1.4% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, SOLV has outperformed the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV6.2% rise over the past 52 weeks and its marginal increase this year.

On Nov. 20, SOLV shares rose 2.9% following the company’s announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire Acera Surgical, a privately held bioscience company focused on developing and commercializing fully engineered materials for regenerative wound care for $725 million in cash plus up to $125 million in contingent cash payments. The acquisition strengthens SOLV’s portfolio, thereby helping to reignite investor confidence.

For the current year, which ended in December 2025, analysts expect SOLV’s EPS to decline 10% YoY to $6.03 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is strong. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 14 analysts covering SOLV stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, six “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell. 

This configuration has become somewhat bullish over the past month, with the stock now carrying seven “Strong Buy” ratings, up from five just one month ago.

On Jan. 26, Keybanc analyst Brett Fishbin upgraded Solventum stock to an "Overweight" rating and set a new price target of $97. 

SOLV’s mean price target of $91.67 suggests upside potential of 13.9% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $105 suggests the stock could rally by up to 30.5%.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Reserve Your Spot