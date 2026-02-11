Do Wall Street Analysts Like Danaher Stock?

Washington, the District Of Columbia-based Danaher Corporation (DHR) designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, research, and industrial products and services. The company is valued at $153 billion by market cap.

Shares of global science and technology conglomerate have underperformed the broader market over the past year. DHR has gained 8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 14.4%. In 2026, DHR stock is down 4%, compared to the SPX’s 1.4% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, DHR’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 17.6% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s marginal rise on a YTD basis outshines the stock’s single-digit losses over the same time frame.

On Jan. 28, DHR shares closed down by 4.8% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS came in at $2.23, up 4% year over year. The company’s revenue was $6.84 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $6.79 billion. DHR expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $8.35 to $8.50.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect DHR’s EPS to grow 7.8% to $8.41 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering DHR stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with no analyst suggesting a “Moderate Buy.”

On Jan. 29, UBS analyst maintained a “Buy” rating on DHR and set a price target of $270, implying a potential upside of 22.9% from current levels.

The mean price target of $264.05 represents a 20.2% premium to DHR’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $310 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 41.1%.