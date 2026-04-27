Cooper Companies Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $12.6 billion, The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) is a global healthcare company specializing in medical devices and services across vision care and women’s health. Headquartered in San Ramon, California, the company operates through two primary divisions: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal 2026 Q2 earnings in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this healthcare company to report a profit of $1.10 per share, up 14.6% from $0.96 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, ending in October, analysts expect COO to report a profit of $4.62 per share, up 12.1% from $4.12 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 8.2% year over year to $5 in fiscal 2027.

COO has declined 22% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 30.6% return and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 4.9% uptick over the same time period.

On Mar. 5, Cooper Companies reported a strong Q1 FY2026, with revenue reaching $1.02 billion, reflecting a 6% year-over-year growth. The performance was supported by steady demand across both business segments. CooperVision continued to benefit from a favorable mix shift toward higher-value products like daily disposable and specialty lenses, while CooperSurgical delivered stable growth driven by fertility and surgical solutions.

Profitability was the key highlight of the quarter. The company delivered a meaningful earnings beat, with adjusted EPS rising 20% year over year to $0.18, driven by margin expansion supported by cost discipline, pricing actions, and efficiencies from prior restructuring efforts. Looking ahead, management raised its full-year FY2026 guidance, signaling confidence in sustained demand, particularly in premium contact lenses and fertility-related offerings.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about COO’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 17 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests a "Moderate Buy,” six indicate "Hold,” and one advises a “Strong Sell” rating. The average price target for COO is $90.60, indicating an 40.6% potential upside from the current levels.