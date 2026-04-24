Corn Post Mixed Trade on Friday, As New Crop Firms

Corn futures posted mixed trade, with contracts down ½ cent to 2 cents higher. Mar was up 6 ¼ cents on the week, with December up 7 ¼ cents. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1/2 cent at $4.20 3/4.

Commitment of Traders data showed spec funds with a total of 24,923 contracts added back to their net long position in the week ending on April 21. That took their net long to 184,406 contracts.

Export Sales data has corn export commitments totaling 74.1 MMT as of April 16, a 28% increase from the same time last year. That is 88% of USDA’s export projection and behind the 92% average.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 67,000 MT of corn in a private deal overnight, following the 134,000 MT purchase by a separate importer on Thursday.

May 26 Corn closed at $4.55, down 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash was $4.20 3/4, down 1/2 cent,

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.63 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.84 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

New Crop Cash was $4.41, up 1/4 cent,