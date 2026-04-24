Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Hogs Falling on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Pig with dirt on snout ear tagged by Lidija Zivic via iStock
Pig with dirt on snout ear tagged by Lidija Zivic via iStock

Lean hog futures are falling $1.07 to $1.509 so far on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.60 on Friday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 38 cents on April 22 at $91.43.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was back up $2.63 at $100.45 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated Thursday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 490,000 head, taking the week’s total to 1.966 million head. That is down 2,000 head from the previous week and 183,932 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs  are at $94.575, down $1.075,

Jun 26 Hogs  are at $102.025, down $1.425

Jul 26 Hogs are at $105.100, down $1.325,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEM26 102.075 -1.375 -1.33%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 94.575 -1.075 -1.12%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 105.150 -1.275 -1.20%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 1
Super Micro Computer Stock Plunges on Lost Oracle Contract, but Supply Chain Excesses Could Be the Bigger Problem for SMCI
Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 2
Capital Group Is Doubling Down on MicroStrategy. Should You Buy MSTR Stock Here Too?
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
Micron Stock Just Set New All-Time Highs. Again. Should You Chase MU Here?
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
Broadcom Stock Is Trading at New All-Time Highs. Should You Buy Shares Here?
Walmart Inc truck- by Sundry Photography via iStock 5
Is Walmart Stock in a Bubble? 1 Weird Signal Answers a Contrarian ‘No.’
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.