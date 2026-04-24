Hogs Falling on Friday

Lean hog futures are falling $1.07 to $1.509 so far on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.60 on Friday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 38 cents on April 22 at $91.43.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was back up $2.63 at $100.45 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated Thursday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 490,000 head, taking the week’s total to 1.966 million head. That is down 2,000 head from the previous week and 183,932 head above the same week last year.
May 26 Hogs are at $94.575, down $1.075,
Jun 26 Hogs are at $102.025, down $1.425
Jul 26 Hogs are at $105.100, down $1.325,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.