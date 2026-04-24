Corn Slipping Back on Friday

Sweet Corn still on husk by wal_172619 via Pixabay

Corn futures are trading with contracts fractionally to 2 cents lower on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 1 1/4 cents at $4.19 3/4.

Export Sales data has corn export commitments totaling 74.1 MMT as of April 16, a 28% increase from the same time last year. That is 88% of USDA’s export projection and behind the 92% average.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 67,000 MT of corn in a private deal overnight, following the 134,000 MT purchase by a separate importer on Thursday.

May 26 Corn is at $4.54 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.19 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.62 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.83, down 1/2 cent,