What to Expect From Deckers Outdoor's Q4 2026 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $15.3 billion , Deckers Outdoor Corporation ( DECK ) designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for both casual lifestyle and high-performance activities. It owns several well-known brands including UGG, HOKA, Teva, Koolaburra, and AHNU, and sells its products through retailers, distributors, and direct-to-consumer channels worldwide.

The Goleta, California-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts predict DECK to post an EPS of $0.81 , down 19% from $1 in the year-ago quarter . However, it has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the footwear maker to report an EPS of $6.87, a 8.5% rise from $6.33 in fiscal 2025 .

Shares of Deckers Outdoor have declined 1.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 29.9% gain and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLY ) 21.8% return over the period.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor surged 19.5% following its Q3 2026 results on Jan. 29 as the company delivered record performance, with revenue rising 7% to $1.96 billion and EPS jumping 11% to $3.33, both exceeding expectations. Growth was driven by strong brand momentum, especially HOKA (up 18.5% to $628.9 million) and UGG (up 4.9% to $1.31 billion), alongside solid DTC growth (up 8.1%) and a 15% increase in international sales.

Investor confidence was further boosted by raised full-year guidance, including EPS of $6.80 - $6.85 and revenue of $5.40 billion - $5.43 billion.