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What to Expect From Deckers Outdoor's Q4 2026 Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Deckers Outdoor Corp_ phone by- Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Deckers Outdoor Corp_ phone by- Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $15.3 billion, Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for both casual lifestyle and high-performance activities. It owns several well-known brands including UGG, HOKA, Teva, Koolaburra, and AHNU, and sells its products through retailers, distributors, and direct-to-consumer channels worldwide.

The Goleta, California-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts predict DECK to post an EPS of $0.81, down 19% from $1 in the year-ago quarter. However, it has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the footwear maker to report an EPS of $6.87, a 8.5% rise from $6.33 in fiscal 2025

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Shares of Deckers Outdoor have declined 1.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX29.9% gain and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLY21.8% return over the period. 

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Shares of Deckers Outdoor surged 19.5% following its Q3 2026 results on Jan. 29 as the company delivered record performance, with revenue rising 7% to $1.96 billion and EPS jumping 11% to $3.33, both exceeding expectations. Growth was driven by strong brand momentum, especially HOKA (up 18.5% to $628.9 million) and UGG (up 4.9% to $1.31 billion), alongside solid DTC growth (up 8.1%) and a 15% increase in international sales. 

Investor confidence was further boosted by raised full-year guidance, including EPS of $6.80 - $6.85 and revenue of $5.40 billion - $5.43 billion.

Analysts' consensus view on DECK stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 26 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend "Strong Buy," two suggest "Moderate Buy," 11 indicate “Hold,” and three advise "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target for Deckers Outdoor is $127.40, suggesting a potential upside of nearly 17% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 118.31 +0.57 +0.48%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
DECK 108.77 +1.06 +0.98%
Deckers Outdoor Corp
$SPX 7,127.44 +19.04 +0.27%
S&P 500 Index

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