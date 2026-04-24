Here's What to Expect From Agilent Technologies’ Next Earnings Report

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A), headquartered in Santa Clara, California, provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. Valued at $34 billion by market cap, the company offers electronic and bio-analytical measurement, semiconductor, and board testing. The global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect A to report a profit of $1.41 per share on a diluted basis, up 7.6% from $1.31 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect A to report EPS of $5.95, up 6.4% from $5.59 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.1% year over year to $6.55 in fiscal 2027.

A stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 32.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 9% during this period. However, it outperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 7.7% gains over the same time frame.

On Feb. 25, A reported its Q1 results, and its shares closed down more than 3% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $1.36 fell short of Wall Street expectations of $1.37. The company’s revenue was $1.8 billion, meeting Wall Street forecasts. A expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $5.90 to $6.04, and revenue ranging from $7.3 billion to $7.5 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on A stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” A’s average analyst price target is $162.64, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 42.1% from the current levels.