Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Marsh & McLennan Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Marsh & McLennan Cos_, Inc_ NY HQ -by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Marsh & McLennan Cos_, Inc_ NY HQ -by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $83.8 billion, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MRSH) is a leading global professional services company providing insurance brokerage, reinsurance, risk management, and consulting services through its major brands Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer, and Oliver Wyman. Headquartered in New York, it serves clients in over 130 countries and is known for its diversified, fee-based business model and strong presence in risk and advisory services.

Top of Form

Bottom of Form

MRSH shares have lagged the broader market over the past year, declining 23.1% compared to the S&P 500 Index ($SPX14.4% surge. Moreover, in 2026, the stock has dipped 5.5% outpacing the SPX’s 1.4% advance.

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) has risen 4.2% over the past year and plunged 2.2% on a YTD basis, surpassing the stock. 

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 29, MRSH shares climbed 5.5% after the company released its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter earnings. The firm posted revenue of $6.6 billion, up 9% year over year, with underlying growth of 4%, reflecting steady demand across its risk and consulting businesses. Adjusted operating income rose 12% to $1.6 billion, signaling margin expansion and adjusted EPS climbed 10% to $2.12, supported by favorable tax and foreign exchange impacts. 

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect MRSH’s EPS to grow 6.1% to $10.34 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 25 analysts covering MRSH stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buys,” 16 “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

www.barchart.com

The configuration is bullish than two months ago when the stock had six “Strong Buy” suggestions.

On Feb. 2, Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on Marsh & McLennan to $212 from $208 and maintained an “Overweight” rating, citing the company’s strong and clean Q4 results despite weaker peer data. The firm said Marsh’s performance supports a compelling investment case, though it noted that while mid-single-digit organic growth in 2026 appears achievable, commercial lines margins, especially in the E&S segment, may face pressure.

MRSH’s mean price target of $211.19 indicates a premium of 20.4% from the current market prices. While the Street-high target of $258 suggests a robust 47.1% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 53.55 -0.39 -0.72%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,941.81 -23.01 -0.33%
S&P 500 Index
MRSH 175.34 +4.20 +2.45%
Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc

Most Popular News

Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 1
The Shocking Reason This Analyst Says Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy Stock Will Take Bitcoin Prices to $0
A concept image of a lit bomb by Leigh Prather via Shutterstock 2
Is the Market Running on Borrowed Time? This 1 Statistic Is Flashing a Major Warning Sign.
Bitcoin Blockchain Background with Hand by Geralt via Pixabay 3
MicroStrategy Is Now Down $4.5 Billion On Its $54 Billion Bitcoin Investment: What Does This Mean For Investors?
Corn with green husk via Say-Cheese via iStock 4
How Much Higher Can Corn Prices Move in February 2026?
Apple logo on store front by frantic00 via iStock 5
Apple's FCF Margins Surge and Its Target Value Rises - What's the Best AAPL Stock Play?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot