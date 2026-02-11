Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Hilton Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc grand vacations sign by- jewhyte via iStock
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc grand vacations sign by- jewhyte via iStock

With a market cap of $73 billion, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) is one of the world’s largest hospitality companies, operating and franchising a broad portfolio of hotel and resort brands across luxury, lifestyle, full-service, and focused-service segments. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Hilton manages thousands of properties in more than 120 countries, including well-known brands such as Waldorf Astoria, Conrad, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree, and Hampton. 

The hospitality giant has notably surpassed the broader market over the past year. HLT stock prices have gained 21% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX14.4% returns. In 2026, the stock is up 12.7%, surpassing the index’s 1.4% rise. 

Narrowing the focus, Hilton has outpaced the sector-focused State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY4.6% uptick over the past 52 weeks and marginal fall on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com

Hilton benefits from its asset-light, fee-based structure, which generates stable, high-margin revenue and reduces capital intensity relative to traditional hotel ownership models. Over the past year, Hilton Worldwide has outpaced the broader market largely due to strong fundamentals in the hospitality sector and investor confidence in its business model. Additionally, its diverse global brand portfolio and large loyalty program help drive pricing power and sustained demand, with RevPAR performance often outpacing competitors. 

For FY2025 that ended in December, analysts expect HLT to deliver an adjusted EPS of $8.03, up 12.8% year over year. Further, the company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 24 analysts covering the HLT stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on ten “Strong Buys,” three “Moderate Buys,” and 11 “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, when the stock had nine “Strong Buy” recommendations. 

On Feb. 3, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPMraised its price target on Hilton Worldwide to $318 from $288 while reaffirming an “Overweight” rating, as part of its fourth-quarter lodging sector preview. The firm noted that investor expectations appear reasonably balanced amid mixed U.S. lodging trends, supporting a constructive but measured outlook on the stock.

While Hilton currently trades above its mean price target of $304.88, the street-high target of $350 suggests a notable 8.1% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HLT 323.70 +9.67 +3.08%
Hilton Inc
XLY 118.33 +0.78 +0.66%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,941.81 -23.01 -0.33%
S&P 500 Index
JPM 318.28 -3.82 -1.19%
JP Morgan Chase & Company

Most Popular News

Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 1
The Shocking Reason This Analyst Says Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy Stock Will Take Bitcoin Prices to $0
A concept image of a lit bomb by Leigh Prather via Shutterstock 2
Is the Market Running on Borrowed Time? This 1 Statistic Is Flashing a Major Warning Sign.
Bitcoin Blockchain Background with Hand by Geralt via Pixabay 3
MicroStrategy Is Now Down $4.5 Billion On Its $54 Billion Bitcoin Investment: What Does This Mean For Investors?
Corn with green husk via Say-Cheese via iStock 4
How Much Higher Can Corn Prices Move in February 2026?
Apple logo on store front by frantic00 via iStock 5
Apple's FCF Margins Surge and Its Target Value Rises - What's the Best AAPL Stock Play?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot