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As Microsoft Offers Employee Buyout, Is MSFT Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock

Microsoft (MSFT) shares tumbled on April 23 after the tech giant confirmed it’s offering voluntary buyouts to roughly 7% of its U.S. workforce, targeting nearly 8,750 employees in total. 

The selloff drove MSFT decisively below its 100-day moving average (MA), signaling a technical breakdown that may make it difficult for the stock to recover swiftly. 

Microsoft stock has been rather disappointing as an investment in 2026, currently down some 13% versus its year-to-date high. 

www.barchart.com

What the Employee Buyout Initiative Means for Microsoft Stock

Investors are reading the voluntary buyout as bearish for MSFT shares, as these initiatives typically signal internal strain — not strategic pruning. 

For them, Microsoft’s memo to employees may mean it’s under significant cost pressure, grappling with bloated operating expenses, or bracing for slower growth ahead. 

Large‑scale headcount reductions can disrupt product roadmaps, delay enterprise deployment, and weaken execution in high‑priority segments like cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

In short, markets are treating the employee buyout program as a sign that Microsoft is prioritizing margin defense over confident expansion, which makes it difficult to justify its premium multiple. 

International Expansion Warrants Buying MSFT Shares

Thursday wasn’t all negative for Microsoft, though. Counteracting the domestic belt-tightening is its massive $18 billion investment in Australia’s artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure. 

According to the tech behemoth, this investment aims at expanding Azure’s capacity by over 140% across the region, effectively cementing MSFT as the backbone of Australia’s digital economy. 

Simply put, the announcement is bullish for Microsoft shares as it signals a commitment to creating a sovereign moat that may prove difficult for rivals like Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google Cloud and Amazon's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services to breach. 

What this global infrastructure blitz proves is: while the giant is cutting headcount in legacy areas, it’s aggressively positioning to capture the future of international AI demand.

How to Play Microsoft Ahead of Q3 Earnings?

Wall Street remains bullish on MSFT stock ahead of its quarterly earnings on April 29. Consensus is for the company to earn $4.07 a share in its fiscal Q3, up 17.63% year-on-year. 

On average, analysts believe Microsoft could hit $580 over the next 12 months, indicating potential upside of roughly 40% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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AMZN 255.43 +0.07 +0.03%
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