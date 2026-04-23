As Microsoft Offers Employee Buyout, Is MSFT Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Microsoft (MSFT) shares tumbled on April 23 after the tech giant confirmed it’s offering voluntary buyouts to roughly 7% of its U.S. workforce, targeting nearly 8,750 employees in total.

The selloff drove MSFT decisively below its 100-day moving average (MA), signaling a technical breakdown that may make it difficult for the stock to recover swiftly.

Microsoft stock has been rather disappointing as an investment in 2026, currently down some 13% versus its year-to-date high.

What the Employee Buyout Initiative Means for Microsoft Stock

Investors are reading the voluntary buyout as bearish for MSFT shares, as these initiatives typically signal internal strain — not strategic pruning.

For them, Microsoft’s memo to employees may mean it’s under significant cost pressure, grappling with bloated operating expenses, or bracing for slower growth ahead.

Large‑scale headcount reductions can disrupt product roadmaps, delay enterprise deployment, and weaken execution in high‑priority segments like cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

In short, markets are treating the employee buyout program as a sign that Microsoft is prioritizing margin defense over confident expansion, which makes it difficult to justify its premium multiple.

International Expansion Warrants Buying MSFT Shares

Thursday wasn’t all negative for Microsoft, though. Counteracting the domestic belt-tightening is its massive $18 billion investment in Australia’s artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure.

According to the tech behemoth, this investment aims at expanding Azure’s capacity by over 140% across the region, effectively cementing MSFT as the backbone of Australia’s digital economy.

Simply put, the announcement is bullish for Microsoft shares as it signals a commitment to creating a sovereign moat that may prove difficult for rivals like Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google Cloud and Amazon's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services to breach.

What this global infrastructure blitz proves is: while the giant is cutting headcount in legacy areas, it’s aggressively positioning to capture the future of international AI demand.

How to Play Microsoft Ahead of Q3 Earnings?

Wall Street remains bullish on MSFT stock ahead of its quarterly earnings on April 29. Consensus is for the company to earn $4.07 a share in its fiscal Q3, up 17.63% year-on-year.