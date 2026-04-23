Corn Trading Fractionally Lower on Thursday

Corn futures are trading with fractionally lower action at Thursday’s midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 1/2 cent at $4.18 3/4.

Export Sales data from Thursday were tallied at 1.316 MMT in the week of 4/16, in the middle of trade estimate of 1-1.8 MMT for old crop. That was a 3-week low, but still 14.2% above the same week last year. New crop sales were at 440,110 MT, above the estimated range of 0 to 250,000 MT.

South Korean importers purchased a total of 134,000 MT of corn in a private deal overnight.

International Grains Council data world corn production down 3 MMT from last month, with ending stocks for 2026/27 dropping 2 MMT to 292 MMT.

May 26 Corn is at $4.53 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $4.18 3/4, down 1/2 cent,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.62 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.82 1/4, unch,