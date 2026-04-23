What to Expect From Mettler-Toledo’s Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Valued at $26.8 billion by market cap, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) is a global provider of precision instruments and analytical solutions used in laboratory, industrial, and retail settings. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the company is best known for its high-accuracy weighing equipment and measurement technologies that are critical to quality control, research, and regulatory compliance.

The leading precision instruments supplier is expected to announce its fiscal 2026 first-quarter earnings after the market closes on Thursday, May 7. Ahead of the event, analysts expect MTD to report a profit of $8.70 per share on a diluted basis, up 6.2% from $8.19 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the current year, analysts expect MTD to report EPS of $46.51, up 8.9% from $42.73 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.4% year over year to $51.33 in fiscal 2027.

MTD stock has soared 30.6% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 35% gains but outpacing Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 8.4% returns over the same time frame.

On Apr. 17, shares of Mettler-Toledo inched 3.5% in the afternoon session as easing geopolitical tensions and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz helped reduce energy and logistics costs. Lower transportation and operating expenses support margins across healthcare and life sciences customers, while improving market sentiment is encouraging renewed investment in biotech and pharmaceutical research, key end markets for MTD’s precision instruments.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on MTD stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 14 analysts covering the stock, seven advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and seven give a “Hold.” MTD’s average analyst price target is $1,500.62, indicating a potential upside of 14.5% from the current levels.