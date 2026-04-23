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What to Expect From News Corporation's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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News Corp signage by- JHVEPhoto via iStock
News Corp signage by- JHVEPhoto via iStock

News Corporation (NWSA), headquartered in New York, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services worldwide. Valued at $14.7 billion by market cap, the company delivers news, financial insights, entertainment, book publishing, digital real estate services, and subscription video content through influential publications like The Wall Street Journal, The Times, New York Post, MarketWatch, and more. The global media and information services leader is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect NWSA to report a profit of $0.16 per share on a diluted basis, down 5.9% from $0.17 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect NWSA to report EPS of $0.97, up 9% from $0.89 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 18.6% year over year to $1.15 in fiscal 2027. 

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NWSA stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 35% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 1.8% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC30.3% gains over the same time frame.

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On Feb. 5, NWSA shares closed down by 1.9% after reporting its Q2 results. Its revenue stood at $2.3 billion, up 3.5% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS increased 21.2% from the year-ago quarter to $0.40.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on NWSA stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of nine analysts covering the stock, seven advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and two suggest a “Hold.” NWSA’s average analyst price target is $35.40, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 32.8% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NWSA 26.65 +0.23 +0.87%
News Corp Cl A
$SPX 7,137.90 +73.89 +1.05%
S&P 500 Index
XLC 117.88 +0.72 +0.61%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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