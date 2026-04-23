Paramount Skydance Earnings Preview: What to Expect

New York-based Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY) operates as a media and entertainment company. With a market cap of $12.9 billion, the company produces and distributes a vast library of premier content through iconic brands such as Paramount Pictures, CBS, and Nickelodeon. The corporation maintains a massive digital footprint via its global streaming platforms, Paramount+ and Pluto TV, reaching audiences across more than 45 countries. The global media and entertainment company is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Monday, May 4.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect PSKY to report a profit of $0.16 per share on a diluted basis, down 44.8% from $0.29 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last three quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect PSKY to report EPS of $0.79, down 99.9% from fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 8.9% year over year to $0.86 in fiscal 2027.

PSKY stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 35% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 7.5% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC) 30.3% gains over the same time frame.

PSKY is underperforming due to growing losses in TV Media from falling ad sales, while uncertainty about the Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) merger and doubts about execution keep investors cautious.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on PSKY stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, one advises a “Strong Buy” rating, 13 give a “Hold,” one advocates a “Moderate Sell,” and five recommend a “Strong Sell.” PSKY’s average analyst price target is $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.9% from the current levels.