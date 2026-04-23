Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Match Group's Report

Dallas, Texas-based Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is a global leader in the online dating industry. With a market cap of $8.4 billion, the company owns and operates a wide range of popular dating platforms such as Tinder, Match, and OkCupid, offering services across various demographics and interests. The leading provider of dating products is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect MTCH to report a profit of $0.71 per share on a diluted basis, up 51.1% from $0.47 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

For the full year, analysts expect MTCH to report EPS of $3.04, up 21.6% from $2.50 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 12.5% year over year to $3.42 in fiscal 2027.

MTCH stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 35% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 23% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC) 30.3% gains over the same time frame.

MTCH is struggling with customer acquisition, seeing a 4.7% decline in payers to 13.8 million. Additionally, heated competition is diverting traffic from its platform.

On Feb. 3, MTCH shares closed down more than 8% after reporting its Q4 results. Its EPS came in at $0.83, up 40.7% year over year. The company’s revenue was $878 million, beating Wall Street forecasts of $871.6 million. The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.5 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on MTCH stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 21 analysts covering the stock, six advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and 14 give a “Hold.” While MTCH currently trades above its mean price target of $36.22, the Street-high price target of $49 suggests a notable upside potential of 34.1%.