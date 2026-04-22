Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Fox Corporation's Report

With a market cap of $24.5 billion , Fox Corporation ( FOX ) is a U.S.-based media company focused on news, sports, and entertainment, operating across cable networks, broadcast television, and digital platforms like Tubi. It also has business segments in consumer finance and studio lot operations supporting television and film production.

The New York-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q3 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast FOX to report an adjusted EPS of $1.04 , down 5.5% from $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. However, it has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict Fox Corporation to report adjusted EPS of $4.59, a decline of nearly 4% from $4.78 in fiscal 2025. Nevertheless, adjusted EPS is projected to grow 10.5% year-over-year to $5.07 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Fox Corporation have increased 30.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 34.8% gain . However, the stock has slightly outpaced the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLC ) 30% return over the same period.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q2 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.82 and revenue of $5.18 billion, shares of Fox Corporation fell 3.8% on Feb. 4. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $692 million, net income dropped to $229 million ($0.52 per share), and free cash flow swung to a $791 million deficit due to seasonal sports rights payments.