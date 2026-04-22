Fox Corporation's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $27.4 billion , Fox Corporation ( FOXA ) is a U.S.-based news, sports, and entertainment company. It operates through four main segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and the FOX Studio Lot. The company produces and distributes content across broadcast networks, digital platforms, and streaming services while also offering consumer finance services and studio production facilities.

The New York-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q3 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast FOXA to report an adjusted EPS of $1.02 , down 7.3% from $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. However, it has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the TV broadcasting company to report adjusted EPS of $4.60, a decline of 3.8% from $4.78 in fiscal 2025 . Nevertheless, adjusted EPS is projected to grow 14.1% year-over-year to $5.25 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Fox Corporation have increased 35.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 34.5% gain and the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLC ) 30% return over the same period.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q2 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.82 and revenue of $5.18 billion, shares of Fox Corporation fell 3.6% on Feb. 4. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $692 million, net income dropped to $229 million ($0.52 per share), and free cash flow swung to a $791 million deficit due to seasonal sports rights payments.