Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Fox Corporation's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Fox Corporation news van by- Leonard Zhukovsky via Shutterstock
Fox Corporation news van by- Leonard Zhukovsky via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $27.4 billion, Fox Corporation (FOXA) is a U.S.-based news, sports, and entertainment company. It operates through four main segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and the FOX Studio Lot. The company produces and distributes content across broadcast networks, digital platforms, and streaming services while also offering consumer finance services and studio production facilities.

The New York-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q3 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast FOXA to report an adjusted EPS of $1.02, down 7.3% from $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. However, it has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the TV broadcasting company to report adjusted EPS of $4.60, a decline of 3.8% from $4.78 in fiscal 2025. Nevertheless, adjusted EPS is projected to grow 14.1% year-over-year to $5.25 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Fox Corporation have increased 35.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX34.5% gain and the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLC30% return over the same period.

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q2 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.82 and revenue of $5.18 billion, shares of Fox Corporation fell 3.6% on Feb. 4. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $692 million, net income dropped to $229 million ($0.52 per share), and free cash flow swung to a $791 million deficit due to seasonal sports rights payments.

Overall, analysts' consensus view on Fox Corporation stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating. Out of 21 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend a "Strong Buy," one has a "Moderate Buy," 12 give a "Hold" rating and one "Moderate Sell." The average analyst price target is $70.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.5% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FOXA 65.43 +1.12 +1.74%
Fox Corp Cl A
$SPX 7,124.49 +60.48 +0.86%
S&P 500 Index
XLC 117.68 +0.52 +0.44%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Palo Alto Networks Inc HQ sign-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 1
Palo Alto Networks Stock Looks Cheap Ahead of Earnings - Shorting PANW Puts Works
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 2
Stock Index Futures Gain on Hopes of U.S.-Iran Talks, Retail Sales Data and Warsh Hearing on Tap
PayPal Holdings Inc logo and money-by Sergio Photone via Shutterstock 3
PayPal Stock Is Down More Than 80% Over the Past 5 Years. Michael Burry Is Buying the Dip.
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 4
Is Microsoft Stock a Buy Before Q3? Cloud and AI Trends Point to Strong Growth
Dell Technologies by Gustianto via Shutterstock 5
CFO David Kennedy Just Cut His Dell Stock Stake by Nearly 10%. Is That a Sign You Should Sell Too?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.