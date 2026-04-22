Reed Hastings Is Quitting at Netflix. Should You Quit NFLX Stock?

Netflix (NFLX) Co-founder Reed Hastings built the streaming giant with the instincts of a disruptor and the patience of a chess player. He steered it from mailing DVDs to commanding a global streaming empire, reshaping the ways audiences consume film and television.

However, on April 16, Netflix announced that Hastings, worth about $6.6 billion , according to Forbes, and holding more than 4.2 million Netflix shares, will exit its board. The company confirmed he will not stand for re-election in June, closing a nearly three-decade chapter since co-founding the firm in 1997.

NFLX stock fell 9.7% in the following trading session as Wall Street reacted to his departure and a cautious earnings outlook. The company stated that his decision involved no disagreement, yet the decline reflects investor sensitivity to leadership changes and the perceived impact on long-term strategic continuity.

In February, Netflix lost a closely contested bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD). It had approached a deal for Warner’s streaming and audio assets before Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY) intervened with a hostile counterbid and secured the acquisition after Netflix declined to increase its offer.

Netflix described the Warner assets as a “nice to have, not need to have” opportunity. That position highlights disciplined capital allocation, indicating that the company prioritizes financial prudence over aggressive expansion, even when competing for high-value media assets in a consolidating industry.

The company has now identified future growth areas in video podcasts and live programming, including events like the World Baseball Classic in Japan. These investments aim to increase engagement by diversifying content formats and strengthening user retention across a broader entertainment mix.

Against this backdrop, let’s decide whether to hold Netflix's shares or follow Hastings to the exit.

About Netflix Stock

Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Netflix curates and delivers a wide slate of series, films, documentaries, games, and live programming across genres and languages, and streams them seamlessly across smart TVs, set-top boxes, and mobile devices, which keeps the platform within easy reach of a global audience through internet-connected ecosystems.

The wide reach feeds directly into its scale as the company commands a market cap of $400.3 billion and stands among the largest streaming players. However, its stock has not moved in a straight line.

Over the past 52 weeks, shares have declined 6.29% , and the last six months show a sharper drop of 25.42%, which signals that sentiment has faced pressure even as the business continues to expand. Yet, a three-month increase of 8.46% and a marginal 0.83% gain over the past month suggest the stock may be attempting to regain its footing as investors reassess the broader narrative.

NFLX stock is currently trading at 30.47 times forward adjusted earnings, placing the stock at a premium relative to the broader industry, yet at a discount compared to its own five-year historical average. This positioning often signals a market that acknowledges growth durability but remains cautious about near-term execution risks.

Netflix Surpasses Q1 Earnings

On April 16, alongside the notable governance shift, the streaming giant also released its first-quarter fiscal year 2026 earnings results. Revenue grew 16.2% year-over-year (YOY) to $12.25 billion, edging past the $12.18 billion analysts had anticipated. Membership growth, firmer pricing, and a steady lift from advertising carried the top line forward.

The momentum carried through to profitability. Operating income reached nearly $4 billion, climbing 18.2% from the prior year’s quarter, while operating margin improved to 32.3% from 31.7% in Q1 fiscal year 2025.

Adjusted EPS rose 86.4% from the year-ago level to $1.23 and comfortably cleared the $0.76 estimate, with stronger operating income doing the heavy lifting and a one-time $2.8 billion termination fee tied to the WBD deal adding an extra push.

With that foundation in place, the company continues to invest where it sees the next leg of growth. It is expanding its use of AI to refine the member experience, and in Q1, it acquired InterPositive to arm creators with a broader set of GenAI tools. At the same time, it is reshaping its mobile interface, with vertical video set to launch by the end of the month, which suggests a sharper focus on how audiences engage on the go.

The strategy flows directly into near-term expectations. The company expects second-quarter revenue to grow 13% and reiterates that content spending will lean toward the first half due to the timing of title releases. Also, it expects the second quarter to carry the highest YOY content amortization growth rate in 2026 before easing in the second half, which keeps the cost curve front-loaded.

Even with that spending profile, management keeps its full-year 2026 outlook unchanged and forecasts revenue between $50.7 billion and $51.7 billion , implying 12% to 14% growth driven by healthy membership trends, pricing, and a rough doubling of advertising revenue.

Analysts are following the thread and expect Q2 fiscal year 2026 EPS to grow 9.7% YOY to $0.79. They project the full-year fiscal 2026 bottom line to rise 36.76% to $3.46 and then climb another 11.27% to $3.85 in fiscal year 2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for Netflix Stock?

Doug Anmuth of JPMorgan stays unfazed by the recent dip in NFLX stock. He sees Netflix delivering where it counts, which keeps the growth runway open. To that end, he has reiterated its “Overweight” rating with a $118 price target, signaling that the firm views the pullback as temporary rather than structural.

Meanwhile, Laura Martin of Needham is focusing on Netflix’s expansion into podcasts, gaming, and IP-driven ecosystems. These moves strengthen engagement, limit churn, and build pricing power over time. Thus, Needham maintains its “Buy” rating and $120 price target, reflecting confidence in these growth levers.

Wall Street has assigned NFLX stock an overall rating of “Strong Buy.” Among 49 analysts covering the name, 32 back it with “Strong Buy” calls, five take a more measured stance with “Moderate Buy,” and 12 prefer to hold their ground with “Hold” ratings.