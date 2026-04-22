Ameren Corporation's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Saint Louis, Missouri-based Ameren Corporation ( AEE ) is a utility company that generates and distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and wholesale end markets in Missouri and Illinois. The company has a market cap of $30.4 billion and operates through Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission segments.

AEE is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Wednesday, May 6 , after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.17 on a diluted basis, up 9.4% from $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $5.32, up 5.8% from $5.03 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 8.8% year over year (YoY) to $5.79 in fiscal 2027.

AEE stock has surged 14% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 35.6% rise and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLU ) 18.5% return during the same time frame.

On Feb. 11, AEE stock rose marginally following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue amounted to $1.8 billion, missing the mark in terms of Wall Street’s forecasts. However, the company’s adjusted EPS came in at $0.78, surpassing the Street’s estimates . Ameren expects full-year earnings to be $5.25 to $5.45 per share.