What You Need to Know Ahead of Coinbase Global's Earnings Release

New York-based Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) operates a platform to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Valued at $55.9 billion by market cap, the company provides consumers with a primary financial account for the crypto economy, offers institutions a brokerage platform with deep liquidity across the crypto marketplace, and delivers a suite of products enabling developers to build on-chain applications. The leading cryptocurrency exchange and financial services platform is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, May 7.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect COIN to report a profit of $0.36 per share on a diluted basis, down 81.4% from $1.94 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

For the full year, analysts expect COIN to report EPS of $2.81, down 30.3% from $4.03 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 32.4% year over year to $3.72 in fiscal 2027.

COIN stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 33.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 12% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 14.6% gains over the same time frame.

COIN underperformed alongside the broader crypto market decline, pressured by AI valuation concerns, uncertainty around the Fed rate cuts, and weak Bitcoin prices that have dampened investor risk appetite. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and new U.S. tariffs further weighed on sentiment, driving capital toward safer assets with more predictable returns.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on COIN stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 34 analysts covering the stock, 19 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 10 give a “Hold,” and four recommend a “Strong Sell.” COIN’s average analyst price target is $241.49, indicating a potential upside of 23.2% from the current levels.