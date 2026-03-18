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Is Coinbase Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Image by energepic via Pexels
Image by energepic via Pexels

New York-based Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) operates a platform for crypto assets in the United States and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $55.5 billion and provides the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers, a brokerage platform, and a suite of products that grant developers access to build on-chain. 

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." COIN fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the financial data and stock exchanges industry. 

However, COIN stock is down 52.7% from its 52-week high of $444.64 touched on July, 18, 2025. Moreover, Coinbase has been on a downward trajectory lately, declining 13.9% over the past three months and lagging behind the Dow Jones Industrials Average ($DOWI), which declined 2% during the same period.

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Zooming out a little further, the scenario remains the same. Over the past 52 weeks, COIN has grown 11.3%, lagging behind DOWI’s 13% gain.

COIN has been trading below its 50 and 200-day moving averages since November, indicating a bearish momentum.

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COIN’s underperformance can be tracked to the overall downward trajectory of the crypto market. Concerns over the valuations of artificial intelligence companies and uncertainty about the path of U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts are weighing on crypto stocks, bitcoin, and companies that invest in cryptocurrencies. With Bitcoin trading at a low, investors are becoming increasingly cautious before investing in crypto.

Additionally, tensions across the Middle East and a slew of tariffs imposed by the United States government have also affected the crypto market in many ways. Investors are now looking to invest in safer options that offer more certain returns.

When stacked against its peer, Strategy Inc (MSTR), COIN has outperformed. Over the past year, MSTR stock has declined 48.9%.

Additionally, sentiment on COIN remains moderately optimistic. Among the 34 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $251.70 suggests 19.7% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSTR 145.60 -4.68 -3.11%
Strategy Inc
$DOWI 46,993.26 unch unch
Dow Jones Industrial Average
COIN 205.47 -4.76 -2.26%
Coinbase Global Inc Cl A

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