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TKO Group Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $35.9 billion, TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) is a sports and entertainment powerhouse formed in 2023 through the merger of WWE and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) under parent company Endeavor Group Holdings. Headquartered in New York, TKO combines two of the most globally recognized combat sports brands, delivering live events, media rights, and premium content to audiences worldwide.

The sports giant is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings on Wednesday, May 6, after the market closes. Before this event, analysts expect this sports and entertainment leader to report a profit of $0.89 per share, up 29% from $0.69 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect TKO to report a profit of $4.57 per share, representing a 99.6% increase from $2.29 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 35% year over year to $6.17 in fiscal 2027. 

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TKO has soared 28% over the past 52 weeks, trailing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX33.6% uptick and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLC32.9% return over the same time period.

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On Mar. 30, shares of TKO Group climbed more than 3% after Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) initiated coverage with a “Market Outperform” rating and set a $240 price target, signaling strong confidence in the company’s growth outlook. 

Wall Street analysts are fairly optimistic about TKO’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 16 recommend "Strong Buy" and eight suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for TKO is $223.31, indicating a 27.4% upside from the current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CFG 65.30 -0.46 -0.70%
Citizens Financial Group Inc/Ri
$SPX 7,064.01 unch unch
S&P 500 Index
TKO 183.10 -1.60 -0.87%
Tko Group Holdings Inc Cl A
XLC 117.16 -1.59 -1.34%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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