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Hogs Rallying Back on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig in a pen by AlexRaths via iStock
Pig in a pen by AlexRaths via iStock

Lean hog futures are up 72 cents to $1.45 in the front months on Tuesday after gapping higher. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $91.73 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 14 cents on April 17 at $90.37.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was back up a penny 1 at $100.21 per cwt. The ham, butt, and rib primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 492,000 head. That is even with the previous week and 149,980 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs  are at $94.950, up $0.725,

Jun 26 Hogs  are at $103.175, up $1.450

Jul 26 Hogs are at $105.300, up $1.300,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEM26 103.025 +1.300 +1.28%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 95.000 +0.775 +0.82%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 105.150 +1.150 +1.11%
Lean Hogs

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