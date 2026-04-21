Hogs Rallying Back on Tuesday

Pig in a pen by AlexRaths via iStock

Lean hog futures are up 72 cents to $1.45 in the front months on Tuesday after gapping higher. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $91.73 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 14 cents on April 17 at $90.37.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was back up a penny 1 at $100.21 per cwt. The ham, butt, and rib primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 492,000 head. That is even with the previous week and 149,980 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs are at $94.950, up $0.725,

Jun 26 Hogs are at $103.175, up $1.450