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What You Need To Know Ahead of Dominion Energy's Earnings Release

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Dominion Energy Inc logo ith purple background-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Dominion Energy Inc logo ith purple background-by rafapress via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $54.7 billion, Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) provides regulated electricity and natural gas services, primarily through its Dominion Energy Virginia and Dominion Energy South Carolina segments. It also operates a Contracted Energy segment focused on renewable power and natural gas, and as of 2025, manages a large infrastructure portfolio including over 30 GW of generation capacity and extensive transmission and distribution networks.

It is expected to unveil its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 1. Before the event, analysts anticipate the Richmond, Virginia-based company to report an adjusted EPS of $0.87, down 6.5% from $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. However, it has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Dominion Energy to report adjusted EPS of $3.60, up 5.3% from $3.42 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, adjusted EPS is projected to grow 5.8% year-over-year to $3.81 in fiscal 2027.

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Dominion Energy stock has returned 17.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX37.5% gain and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLU18.7% increase over the same period.

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Shares of Dominion Energy fell 2.6% on Feb. 23 after the company forecast fiscal 2026 operating earnings of $3.45 per share - $3.69 per share, with the midpoint below analysts’ estimate of $3.60. The decline also followed a nearly 11% year-over-year rise in Q4 2025 operating expenses to $3.34 billion, which pressured margins despite adjusted EPS of $0.68 slightly beating the estimate. Additionally, the company announced a major capital spending increase to $64.7 billion for 2026 - 2030 to support rising electricity demand from data centers.

Analysts' consensus rating on D stock is cautious, with a "Hold" rating overall. Out of 21 analysts covering the stock, opinions include three "Strong Buys," 17 "Holds," and one "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target for Dominion Energy is $66.73, indicating a potential upside of 8.4% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 45.17 -0.58 -1.27%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
D 61.31 -0.91 -1.46%
Dominion Energy Inc
$SPX 7,065.85 -43.29 -0.61%
S&P 500 Index

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