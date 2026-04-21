What You Need To Know Ahead of Pinnacle West Capital's Earnings Release

With a market cap of $12.5 billion, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) provides retail and wholesale electricity services across Arizona through its subsidiary operations. It generates and delivers power using a diverse mix of sources including nuclear, gas, oil, coal, and solar, while maintaining extensive transmission, distribution, and energy storage infrastructure.
The Phoenix, Arizona-based company is expected to unveil its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, May 4. Ahead of the event, analysts anticipate PNW to report a loss of $0.08 per share, a decrease of 100% from a loss of $0.04 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded or met Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.
For fiscal 2026, analysts predict Pinnacle West Capital to report EPS of $4.70, a decline of 6.9% from $5.05 in fiscal 2025. However, EPS is projected to increase 18.3% year-over-year to $5.56 in fiscal 2027.
PNW stock has risen 9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 34.6% gain and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLU) 17.7% return over the same period.
Pinnacle West Capital reported solid 2025 results on Feb. 25, including full-year net income of $616.5 million, up from $608.8 million in 2024, driven by customer growth, higher electricity usage, and increased transmission revenues. Investor sentiment was further boosted by strong operational trends, including 2.4% customer growth, 5% retail electricity sales growth, and peak demand rising over 5%. Additionally, the company’s 2026 EPS guidance of $4.55 - $4.75 and expectations of 5% - 7% annual sales growth over the next five years reinforced confidence.
Nevertheless, the stock fell marginally on that day, likely due to concerns about EPS declining year-over-year from $5.24 in 2024 to $5.05 in 2025 and ongoing pressure from higher interest, pension, and operating expenses.
Analysts' consensus rating on PNW stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, opinions include four "Strong Buys" and 13 "Holds." The average analyst price target for Pinnacle West Capital is $104.14, indicating a potential upside of 1.2% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.