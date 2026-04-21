CoreWeave Is Issuing Billions in Debt but Shares Are Up 64%. What’s Going on With CRWV Stock?

CoreWeave (CRWV) recently announced that it plans to offer $1 billion senior notes at 9.75% due 2031. This private offering is expected to be issued separately from the company’s existing $1.75 billion of notes that carry the same terms. The proceeds of this offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

CoreWeave doesn’t have a shortage of people willing to back the firm. It added $2 billion from Nvidia (NVDA) in January, marking a significant portion of the company’s investment portfolio. When Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang backs a company, investors follow. CRWV stock is up 64% so far this year, and it is not just Nvidia’s dollars that are inspiring the confidence. On a podcast with Dwarkesh Patel on April 15, Huang pointed out that CoreWeave was a product of Nvidia's ecosystem, one that it spent years perfecting.

Such comments are perceived as extremely bullish by investors, as CoreWeave’s ability to embed itself into Nvidia’s ecosystem will likely give it a lead over competitors that will be hard for rivals to replicate. So, if you thought a company raising money was bad for its future, think again.

About CoreWeave Stock

Based in Livingston, New Jersey, CoreWeave is an AI company that provides GPU infrastructure to AI developers and businesses along with its chip management software. The company’s purpose-built infrastructure helps other firms deploy extremely GPU-intensive workloads that are not suitable for general-purpose hyperscalers like Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS or Microsoft’s (MSFT) Azure.

CRWV stock is on a tear this year, but zooming out, one can see that it has yet to achieve the highs seen in June 2025. CoreWeave is an example of how volatile and unpredictable the AI environment is right now, with investors finding it hard to fully judge a company’s role in the future of AI. CoreWeave shareholders should expect the same volatility going forward.

CRWV stock’s volatility suggests traditional valuation metrics aren’t worth much. A lot of the stock price appreciation is based on hype rather than increasing revenue. The company is highly leveraged, with nearly $30 billion in debt, and continues to raise more money. Sooner or later, investors will come asking about the ROI, and that’s when a reality check could hit some investors hard. CoreWeave’s initial public offering (IPO) last year valued it at $23 billion, and the firm has now increased to a market capitalization of $49 billion. That's a bit too quick for a company yet to prove itself.

CoreWeave Continues to Bag New Deals

The valuation may suggest risks, but management is firing on all cylinders. CoreWeave recently announced another deal with Meta Platforms (META) and is on track to reach the $100 billion backlog figure during the ongoing quarter. That is quite an achievement. The company expects to achieve annualized run-rate revenue of $30 billion by the end of next year.

Some analysts have pointed out the lack of revenue from prior capex but management cleared the air on that issue on the earnings call on Feb. 26. CFO Nitin Agrawal pointed out that some of the capacity came online at the end of the quarter and its impact will be seen very soon in the next quarterly report. Management also sees the cost of capital declining going forward, which should come as a relief to those worried about the mounting debt.

What Are Analysts Saying About CoreWeave Stock?

On April 15, CoreWeave received two back-to-back price target revisions. First, Evercose ISI raised its price target from $120 to $150, reiterating a “Buy” rating. Then, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch raised his already-high price target of $149 to $156. These price targets reflect potential upside of 28% and 33%, respectively.