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Stryker's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Stryker Corp_ HQ sign -by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock
Stryker Corp_ HQ sign -by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $131.5 billion, Stryker Corporation (SYK) is a medical technology company that is widely recognized for its market-leading Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery platform and a diverse portfolio that includes joint replacement implants, surgical equipment, and neurovascular intervention tools. The Portage, Michigan-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, Apr. 30. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this healthcare company to report a profit of $2.99 per share, up 5.3% from $2.84 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4 2025, SYK’s EPS of $4.47 outpaced the consensus expectations by 1.6%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect SYK to report earnings of $14.92 per share, up 9.5% from $13.63 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 11.1% year-over-year to $16.57 in fiscal 2027. 

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SYK has declined 1.7% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX34.9% return and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV9.8% uptick over the same time period. 

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On Mar. 16, shares of SYK rose 3.8% as investors bought the dip following a sharp recent decline triggered by a cyberattack. The stock had previously suffered a significant correction after the company revealed that a breach linked to the pro-Iranian group Handala had wiped data from more than 200,000 systems, disrupting order processing, manufacturing, and shipping. 

Despite these disruptions, Stryker confirmed that its products remained safe. The rebound suggests investors viewed the sell-off as excessive, a view supported by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and William Blair, who maintained “Outperform” ratings, citing the company’s strong underlying business.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about SYK’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 28 analysts covering the stock, 18 recommend "Strong Buy," three indicate "Moderate Buy,” and seven suggest "Hold." The mean price target for SYK is $422.30, indicating a 24.4% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 147.93 -0.87 -0.58%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
SYK 338.17 -5.15 -1.50%
Stryker Corp
$SPX 7,108.22 -17.84 -0.25%
S&P 500 Index
JEF 47.51 -0.58 -1.21%
Jefferies Financial Group Inc

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