What to Expect From Amgen's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $191.8 billion , Amgen Inc. ( AMGN ) is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics for a wide range of diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and autoimmune disorders. It markets leading medicines such as Enbrel, Prolia, and Repatha while collaborating with partners like AstraZeneca plc and UCB to expand its pipeline and global reach.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, Apr. 30. Ahead of this event, analysts expect AMGN to report an adjusted EPS of $4.75 , down 3.1% from $4.90 in the prior year's quarter. However, it has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the world's largest biotech drugmaker to post adjusted EPS of $22.18, a 1.6% rise from $21.84 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, adjusted EPS is projected to grow 4.8% year-over-year to $23.24 in fiscal 2027.

AMGN stock has increased 27.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 34.6% gain . Nevertheless, the stock has outperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLV ) 9.5% rise over the same period.

Shares of Amgen jumped 8.2% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 3, reporting stronger-than-expected $9.9 billion in revenue and adjusted EPS of $5.29. Investor confidence was further boosted by strong forward guidance, with 2026 adjusted EPS projected at $21.60 - $23 and full-year revenue of $37 billion - $38.4 billion, slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations. Additionally, optimism around Amgen’s obesity pipeline , particularly MariTide, in six Phase 3 trials and positioned as a less-frequent alternative to weekly GLP-1 drugs, reinforced the stock’s rally.