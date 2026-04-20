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Earnings Preview: What to Expect From DTE Energy's Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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DTE Energy Co_ logo on building-by ehrlif via Shutterstock
DTE Energy Co_ logo on building-by ehrlif via Shutterstock

DTE Energy Company (DTE), headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, develops and manages energy-related businesses and services. Valued at $30.6 billion by market cap, the company generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. DTE is also involved in gas pipelines and storage, unconventional gas exploration, development, and production. The utility giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect DTE to report a profit of $1.83 per share on a diluted basis, down 12.9% from $2.10 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect DTE to report EPS of $7.71, up 4.8% from $7.36 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 7.9% year over year to $8.32 in fiscal 2027.

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DTE stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 34.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 10.1% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 18.7% gains over the same time frame.

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On Feb. 17, DTE shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.65 beat Wall Street expectations of $1.52. DTE expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $7.59 to $7.73.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on DTE stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and eight give a “Hold.” DTE’s average analyst price target is $157.65, indicating a potential upside of 7.3% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 45.99 -0.17 -0.37%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
DTE 146.78 -0.20 -0.14%
Dte Energy Company
$SPX 7,126.06 +84.78 +1.20%
S&P 500 Index

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