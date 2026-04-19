What You Need to Know Ahead of Charles River Laboratories' Earnings Release

Wilmington, Massachusetts-based Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. Valued at $9.1 billion by market cap, the company offers animal research models in research and development for new drugs, devices, and therapies, serving pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals, and academic institutions worldwide. The pharmaceutical company is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, May 7.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CRL to report a profit of $1.96 per share on a diluted basis, down 16.2% from $2.34 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect CRL to report EPS of $10.97, up 6.7% from $10.28 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 9.6% year over year to $12.02 in fiscal 2027.

CRL stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 34.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 73.4% during this period. Similarly, it notably outperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 9.8% gains over the same time frame.

On Feb. 18, CRL shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.39 beat Wall Street expectations of $2.33. The company’s revenue was $994.2 million, beating Wall Street forecasts of $985.9 million. CRL expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $10.70 to $11.20.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CRL stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and five give a “Hold.” CRL’s average analyst price target is $204, indicating a potential upside of 10.9% from the current levels.