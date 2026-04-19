Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Live Nation Entertainment’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Live Nation Entertainment Inc phone with black background by- rafapress via Shutterstock
Live Nation Entertainment Inc phone with black background by- rafapress via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $36.8 billion, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) is a global powerhouse in live entertainment, seamlessly blending concert promotion, ticketing, and artist management into one dynamic enterprise. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Live Nation operates through key segments, Concerts, Ticketmaster, and Sponsorship & Advertising, positioning itself as the go-to platform for live experiences worldwide. It is all geared up to release its Q1 earnings results soon.  

Ahead of this event, analysts expect the leading ticket seller to report a loss of $0.31 per share, down 3.1% from the loss of $0.32 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect LYV to report EPS of $1.45, up 704.2% from a loss of $0.24 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to grow 60% in FY2027, reaching $2.32.

www.barchart.com

Live Nation Entertainment has surged 23.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX34.9% gain and the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF Fund's (XLC32% increase over the same period.

www.barchart.com

Live Nation Entertainment has lagged the broader market, primarily due to recent regulatory overhang and legal uncertainty tied to antitrust scrutiny of its Ticketmaster business and ongoing litigation. Investor sentiment has also been pressured by concerns about potential fines, structural remedies, or operational restrictions that could impact its high-margin ticketing segment.

While live event demand remains strong, the stock has faced multiple compressions after a strong prior run, alongside broader rotation away from reopening-driven plays into tech-led market leadership. Additionally, rising costs, execution risks around large-scale events, and headline sensitivity to political and consumer backlash over ticket pricing have weighed on performance.

Overall, analysts' consensus view on Live Nation Entertainment stock is very bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 20 recommend a "Strong Buy," one suggests a "Moderate Buy," two give a "Hold," and one gives a “Strong Sell” rating. 

LYV’s mean analyst price target of $186.86 indicates an upswing potential of 19.4% from the prevailing price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,126.06 +84.78 +1.20%
S&P 500 Index
LYV 156.56 -4.03 -2.51%
Live Nation Entertainment
XLC 119.10 +0.27 +0.23%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 1
Super Micro Computer's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know
A close-up shot of Tim Cook_ Image by photovanessacarvalho via Shutterstock_ 2
Apple CEO Tim Cook Just Bought Another 25,000 Shares of Nike Stock. Should You Load Up on NKE Too?
Microsoft logo on building by franz12 via iStock 3
Microsoft Stock Warning: Why Piper Sandler Analysts Just Slashed Their MSFT Price Target by More Than 15%
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 4
Microsoft Stock Could Be 25% Undervalued Based on Its FCF and Analysts' Estimates
Campbell's soup on grocery store shelf by Calle Macarone via Unsplash 5
Campbell’s Isn’t Cheap - It’s Trapped
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.