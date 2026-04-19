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DexCom’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Dexcom Inc logo on phone -by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Dexcom Inc logo on phone -by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

San Diego, California-based DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) is a medical technology company focused on continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems that enable real-time tracking of blood sugar levels for people with diabetes. Valued at $24.7 billion by market cap, its wearable devices, such as the G6 and next-generation G7, transmit continuous data to smartphones, helping users and healthcare providers manage glucose levels more effectively without frequent fingerstick testing.

The global leader in glucose biosensing is expected to post its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, Apr. 30. Ahead of the event, analysts expect DXCM to report a profit of $0.47 per share on a diluted basis, up 46.9% from $0.32 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last three quarters while missing the forecast on one occasion. 

For the current year, analysts expect DXCM to report EPS of $2.49, up 19.1% from $2.09 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 19.7% year over year to $2.98 in fiscal 2027. 

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DXCM stock struggled to keep up with the broader market over the past year, and has dipped 6.7%, trailing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX34.9% gains and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV9.8% returns over the same time frame.

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On Mar. 16, DCXM shares popped over 3% on Mar. 16 as easing crude oil prices improved overall market sentiment and reduced inflation concerns. The decline in energy costs helped stabilize broader indices and boosted investor confidence, driving sector-wide gains in healthcare stocks, including DexCom, amid a more favorable macroeconomic backdrop.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on DXCM stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 22 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” three give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” DXCM’s average analyst price target is $86.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.6% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 148.80 +2.19 +1.49%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,126.06 +84.78 +1.20%
S&P 500 Index
DXCM 63.98 +2.75 +4.49%
Dexcom Inc

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