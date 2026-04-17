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Global Payments Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Global Payments, Inc_ office in Canada-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Global Payments, Inc_ office in Canada-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) is a Georgia-based payments technology and software solutions provider that enables businesses to accept, process, and manage electronic payments across physical, online, and mobile channels. The company has a market capitalization of $19.5 billion, and operates globally, serving millions of merchants in more than 100 countries.

The company is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate the company to generate earnings of $2.85 per share, representing an increase of 5.6% from $2.70 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $13.76, indicating a 12.6% increase from $12.22 reported in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 19.6% year over year to $16.46 in fiscal 2027.

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GPN stock has surged 4.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX34.9% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK60.1% return during the same time frame.

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Global Payments has underperformed the broader market over the past year due to complexities surrounding major strategic moves, including large acquisitions and portfolio reshaping, which have raised integration risks and debt concerns. At the same time, a broader re-rating of fintech stocks, driven by a shift toward profitability and earnings quality, has compressed valuations across the sector. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is somewhat optimistic, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 32 analysts covering the stock, 12 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” 17 suggest a “Hold,” and the remaining two analysts suggest a “Strong Sell” for the stock. GPN’s average analyst price target is $98.25, indicating an upside of 35.7% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GPN 72.37 +1.53 +2.16%
Global Payments Inc
$SPX 7,126.06 +84.78 +1.20%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 154.35 +2.33 +1.53%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

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