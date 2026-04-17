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Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Occidental Petroleum's Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Occidental Petroleum Corp_ billboard- by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ billboard- by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock

Houston, Texas-based Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an energy company that specializes in hydrocarbon exploration and petrochemical manufacturing. Valued at a market cap of $56.4 billion, the company is expected to report fiscal Q1 2026 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this energy company to report a profit of $0.63 per share, down 27.6% from $0.87 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4 2025, OXY’s EPS of $0.31 outpaced the consensus expectations by 63.2%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect OXY to report earnings of $3.44 per share, up 55.7% from $2.21 per share in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to decline 5.5% year-over-year to $3.25 in fiscal 2027. 

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OXY has soared 36.7% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX33.5% return over the same time frame. However, it has lagged the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLE42% uptick over the same time period. 

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On Apr. 14, OXY shares plunged 4.6% as improving prospects of a U.S.–Iran ceasefire sparked a broad “relief rally” across global markets. With geopolitical tensions easing, investors rotated out of energy hedges, leading to a decline in oil prices. Brent crude dropped more than 4%, approaching the $95 mark, which weighed on both integrated oil majors and domestic exploration companies.

The downturn was further triggered by a bearish monthly report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), which projected the first annual decline in global oil demand since the 2020 pandemic.

Together, easing geopolitical risk and a weakening demand outlook led to a sharp pullback across the energy sector, putting pressure on OXY’s stock.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about OXY’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 27 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy,” 17 suggest "Hold," and two advise “Strong Sell.” The mean price target for OXY is $62.69, indicating an 18.2% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 54.00 -2.58 -4.56%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
OXY 53.04 -3.83 -6.73%
Occidental Petroleum Corp
$SPX 7,092.56 +51.28 +0.73%
S&P 500 Index

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