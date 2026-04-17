Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Occidental Petroleum's Report

Houston, Texas-based Occidental Petroleum Corporation ( OXY ) is an energy company that specializes in hydrocarbon exploration and petrochemical manufacturing. Valued at a market cap of $56.4 billion , the company is expected to report fiscal Q1 2026 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this energy company to report a profit of $0.63 per share , down 27.6% from $0.87 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4 2025, OXY’s EPS of $0.31 outpaced the consensus expectations by 63.2%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect OXY to report earnings of $3.44 per share, up 55.7% from $2.21 per share in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to decline 5.5% year-over-year to $3.25 in fiscal 2027.

OXY has soared 36.7% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 33.5% return over the same time frame. However, it has lagged the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLE ) 42% uptick over the same time period.

On Apr. 14, OXY shares plunged 4.6% as improving prospects of a U.S.–Iran ceasefire sparked a broad “relief rally” across global markets. With geopolitical tensions easing, investors rotated out of energy hedges, leading to a decline in oil prices. Brent crude dropped more than 4%, approaching the $95 mark, which weighed on both integrated oil majors and domestic exploration companies.

The downturn was further triggered by a bearish monthly report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), which projected the first annual decline in global oil demand since the 2020 pandemic.

Together, easing geopolitical risk and a weakening demand outlook led to a sharp pullback across the energy sector, putting pressure on OXY’s stock.