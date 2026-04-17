Marvell Technology Stock Just Hit New All-Time Highs. Should You Buy It Here?

The sign for Marvell Technology out front of a corporate office by Valeriya Zankovych via Shutterstock

Marvell Technology (MRVL) is a premier fabless semiconductor designer specializing in data infrastructure. Originally established as a storage-focused company, Marvell has undergone a strategic transformation into a dominant force in the data center and AI networking sectors. Marvell’s portfolio ranges from custom ASICs (Application-Specific Integrated Circuits) to high-speed optical interconnects, powering the world’s most advanced cloud environments and 5G carrier networks.

Established in 1995, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Marvell Stock Jumps

Marvell’s stock has been on a roll this year, surging about 60% year-to-date (YTD) and is currently trading near its 52-week high of $138.19. This explosive growth was recently supercharged by a landmark partnership with Nvidia (NVDA), which included a $2 billion investment via preferred stock to integrate Marvell’s custom networking solutions into Nvidia's "AI factory" ecosystems.

Investors have aggressively bid up the stock as the narrative shifts from general semiconductor manufacturing to specialized, high-margin AI infrastructure and silicon photonics dominance.

In comparison to the Nasdaq 100 ($IUXX), Marvell has significantly outperformed the tech-heavy benchmark in 2026. While the Nasdaq 100 has benefited from the broad resilience of mega-cap tech, Marvell’s 60% gain this year dwarfs the index's more moderate growth. This outperformance is driven by Marvell’s hyper-exposure to the custom AI chip market, which is currently growing at roughly triple the rate of the general tech sector.

Marvell Posts Stellar Results

Marvell reported record-breaking results for its fourth quarter on March 5, 2026, reporting net revenue of $2.22 billion, representing a 22% year-over-year (YoY) increase, beating analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The company posted a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.80, a significant beat compared to the $0.71 consensus, while full-year revenue came to $8.195 billion.

The results were primarily driven by an exceptional performance in the Data Center segment, which now accounts for 74% of total company revenue, and by the doubling of its custom processor business and robust demand for its 800G optical interconnect solutions.

Marvell management has provided an exceptionally bullish outlook for fiscal 2027, raising revenue guidance to approach $11 billion, well above prior forecasts. For Q1 2027, the company expects revenue of approximately $2.4 billion and non-GAAP EPS between $0.74 and $0.84.

CEO Matt Murphy highlighted that the company is seeing "bookings accelerating at a record pace" as customers transition to AI-centric architectures. With plans to launch over 20 new custom AI chip programs this year and an interconnect business projected to grow by over 50%, Marvell is entering 2027 with significant visibility and a clear path to reaching a long-term $15 billion revenue target by fiscal 2028.

Should You Buy MRVL Stock?

Marvell Technology is currently riding a historic wave of momentum, recently hitting an all-time high following stellar quarterly results and a transformative strategic partnership with Nvidia. This collaboration cements Marvell’s role as a vital provider of custom networking and ASIC solutions for the AI era.

Despite the price surge, MRVL stock maintains a consensus "Strong Buy" rating, supported by 27 "Strong Buy" and three "Moderate Buy" designations. While the mean price target of $124.68 technically reflects a 7% downside, this is largely due to analysts’ models playing catch-up with the stock’s rapid vertical ascent.

For investors, Marvell represents a premier play on the "plumbing" of artificial intelligence. While short-term consolidation is possible after such a run, the company’s massive backlog and lead in 800G connectivity suggest that its long-term growth story is only just beginning.