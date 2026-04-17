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APA Corporation's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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APA Corporation phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
APA Corporation phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Houston, Texas-based APA Corporation (APA) explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. With a market cap of $13.4 billion, the company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally. The premier technology enabled solutions provider is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect APA to report a profit of $0.97 per share on a diluted basis, down 8.5% from $1.06 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect APA to report EPS of $4.31, up 14.3% from $3.77 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to decline 23.4% year over year to $3.30 in fiscal 2027. 

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APA stock has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 33.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 146.6% during this period. Similarly, it notably outperformed the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLE) 42% returns over the same time frame.

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On Feb. 25, APA shares closed down by 2.7% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.91 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.62. The company’s revenue was $2 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $1.9 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on APA stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 30 analysts covering the stock, five advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” 19 give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and three advocate a “Strong Sell.” APA’s average analyst price target is $39.07, indicating a potential upside of 3.1% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 54.03 -2.55 -4.51%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
APA 33.88 -4.02 -10.61%
Apa Corp
$SPX 7,094.57 +53.29 +0.76%
S&P 500 Index

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