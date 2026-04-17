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Verisk's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Verisk Analytics Inc logo magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock
Verisk Analytics Inc logo magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock

Jersey City, New Jersey-based Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) engages in the provision of data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance industry in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $23.4 billion, the company offers underwriting solutions, including forms, rules, and loss-cost services, such as policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing, and other services. 

VRSK is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Wednesday, Apr. 29, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.81 on a diluted basis, up 4.6% from $1.73 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in all of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $7.62, up 6.4% from $7.16 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 13.1% year over year (YoY) to $8.62 in fiscal 2027.

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Verisk’s shares have declined 39% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX33.5% rise and the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI36.7% return during the same time frame.

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On Feb. 18, VRSK stock surged 3.8% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% from the prior year’s quarter to $779 million and surpassed the Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $1.82, also exceeding Wall Street estimates. Verisk expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.45 to $7.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.19 billion to $3.24 billion.

Analysts are moderately bullish on VRSK, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, nine are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” nine suggest a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell” for the stock. VRSK’s average analyst price target is $227.29, indicating an upside of 27.5% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 173.84 +3.51 +2.06%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,100.18 +58.90 +0.84%
S&P 500 Index
VRSK 177.61 -0.70 -0.39%
Verisk Analytics Inc

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