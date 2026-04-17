Verisk's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Jersey City, New Jersey-based Verisk Analytics, Inc. ( VRSK ) engages in the provision of data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance industry in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $23.4 billion , the company offers underwriting solutions, including forms, rules, and loss-cost services, such as policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing, and other services.

VRSK is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Wednesday, Apr. 29 , before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.81 on a diluted basis, up 4.6% from $1.73 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in all of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $7.62, up 6.4% from $7.16 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 13.1% year over year (YoY) to $8.62 in fiscal 2027.

Verisk’s shares have declined 39% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 33.5% rise and the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 36.7% return during the same time frame.

On Feb. 18, VRSK stock surged 3.8% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% from the prior year’s quarter to $779 million and surpassed the Street’s forecasts . Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $1.82, also exceeding Wall Street estimates. Verisk expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.45 to $7.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.19 billion to $3.24 billion.