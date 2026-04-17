Electronic Arts’ Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $50.9 billion, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is one of the world’s largest interactive entertainment companies, focused on developing, publishing, and distributing video games across console, PC, and mobile platforms. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is known for major franchises such as EA SPORTS Madden NFL, EA SPORTS College Football, The Sims, Apex Legends, and Battlefield.

The gaming titan is scheduled to release its fiscal Q4 2026 results on Tuesday, May 5, after the market closes. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Electronic Arts to post a profit of $1.66 per share, an 61.2% surge from $1.03 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the video game maker to report EPS of $6.54, up 34.9% from $4.85 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is likely to grow 9.2% annually to $7.14 in FY2027.

EA stock has climbed 42.3% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 33.5 gain and the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLC) 32.6% increase over the same period.

Electronic Arts has outperformed the broader market over the past year due to solid franchise-driven growth, resilient recurring revenue, and strategic catalysts. The company benefited from successful releases within key titles like Battlefield and continued strength in its live-services ecosystem, which generates high-margin, predictable revenue through in-game spending. This, coupled with solid profitability and cash flow, positions EA as a “quality” name in a volatile market.

Analysts' consensus view on EA stock is cautious, with a "Hold" rating. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, three recommend a "Strong Buy," one has a "Moderate Buy," and 20 give a "Hold" rating. The mean analyst price target of $204.10 is a marginal premium to the current market prices.