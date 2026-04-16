Hogs Continue Weakness on Thursday

Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock

Lean hog futures are showing mixed action on Thursday, with newly appointed front month May up a nickel and other contracts down 20 to 50 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Thursday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 27 cents on April 14 at $90.60.

Pork export business was tallied at 37,285 MT for the week that ended on April 9, which was back up from last week. Shipments were slightly higher at 35,336 MT.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was back up $1.90 at $97.04 per cwt. The butt and picnic primals were the only reported lower, with the belly back up $10.39. USDA estimated Wednesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 494,000 head, with the week to date total to 1.477 million head. That was 124,000 head above the previous week and 15,670 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs are at $94.125, up $0.050,

Jun 26 Hogs are at $101.750, down $0.200