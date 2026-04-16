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Hogs Continue Weakness on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock
Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock

Lean hog futures are showing mixed action on Thursday, with newly appointed front month May up a nickel and other contracts down 20 to 50 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Thursday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 27 cents on April 14 at $90.60. 

Pork export business was tallied at 37,285 MT for the week that ended on April 9, which was back up from last week. Shipments were slightly higher at 35,336 MT.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was back up $1.90 at $97.04 per cwt. The butt and picnic primals were the only reported lower, with the belly back up $10.39. USDA estimated Wednesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 494,000 head, with the week to date total to 1.477 million head. That was 124,000 head above the previous week and 15,670 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs  are at $94.125, up $0.050,

Jun 26 Hogs  are at $101.750, down $0.200

Jul 26 Hogs are at $104.525, down $0.450,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEM26 101.700 -0.250 -0.25%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 94.050 -0.025 -0.03%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 104.375 -0.600 -0.57%
Lean Hogs

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