What to Expect From Jack Henry's Q3 2026 Earnings Report

Monett, Missouri-based Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) is a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. With a market cap of $11.1 billion, the company also performs data conversion and software installation and customization for the implementation of its systems along with continuing customer maintenance. The leading provider of computer systems is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect JKHY to report a profit of $1.44 per share on a diluted basis, down 5.3% from $1.52 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect JKHY to report EPS of $6.67, up 6.9% from $6.24 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 5% year over year to $7 in fiscal 2027.

JKHY stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 11.8% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 49.6% gains over the same time frame.

On Feb. 3, JKHY shares closed down more than 7% after reporting its Q2 results. Its EPS of $1.72 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.43. The company’s adjusted revenue was $611.2 million, up 6.7% year over year. JKHY expects full-year EPS to be $6.61 to $6.72, and adjusted revenue in the range of $2.47 billion to $2.49 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on JKHY stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” five give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” JKHY’s average analyst price target is $199.38, indicating a notable potential upside of 30% from the current levels.