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Here's What to Expect From Jacobs Solutions' Next Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Jacobs Solutions Inc office sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Jacobs Solutions Inc office sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading technical professional services provider. With a market cap of $14.7 billion, the company offers engineering and construction services, as well as scientific and specialty consulting for a broad range of clients including companies, organizations, and government agencies. The premier technology enabled solutions provider is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect J to report a profit of $1.64 per share on a diluted basis, up 14.7% from $1.43 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect J to report EPS of $7.13, up 16.5% from $6.12 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 13.3% year over year to $8.08 in fiscal 2027. 

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J stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 8.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI35.5% gains over the same time frame.

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On Feb. 3, J shares closed down by 2.9% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.53 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.52. The company’s revenue was $3.3 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $3.2 billion. J expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $6.95 to $7.30.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on J stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and six give a “Hold.” J’s average analyst price target is $158.28, indicating a potential upside of 24.3% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 171.12 -0.06 -0.04%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,022.95 +55.57 +0.80%
S&P 500 Index
J 127.31 +1.90 +1.52%
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

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