Here's What to Expect From Jacobs Solutions' Next Earnings Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading technical professional services provider. With a market cap of $14.7 billion, the company offers engineering and construction services, as well as scientific and specialty consulting for a broad range of clients including companies, organizations, and government agencies. The premier technology enabled solutions provider is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect J to report a profit of $1.64 per share on a diluted basis, up 14.7% from $1.43 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect J to report EPS of $7.13, up 16.5% from $6.12 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 13.3% year over year to $8.08 in fiscal 2027.

J stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 8.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 35.5% gains over the same time frame.

On Feb. 3, J shares closed down by 2.9% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.53 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.52. The company’s revenue was $3.3 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $3.2 billion. J expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $6.95 to $7.30.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on J stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and six give a “Hold.” J’s average analyst price target is $158.28, indicating a potential upside of 24.3% from the current levels.