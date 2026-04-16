Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Corpay's Report

Corpay, Inc. (CPAY), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments. Valued at $21.8 billion by market cap, the company offers global payment, currency risk management, and invoice automation solutions which help businesses to control, simplify, and secure payment for vehicle related expenses, general payables, tolls, insurance, and lodging expenses. The tech giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CPAY to report a profit of $5.07 per share on a diluted basis, up 17.4% from $4.32 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect CPAY to report EPS of $24.59, up 21.6% from $20.22 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 13.6% year over year to $27.94 in fiscal 2027.

CPAY stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 3.6% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 49.6% gains over the same time frame.

On Feb. 4, CPAY reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed up by 11.6% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $6.04 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $5.95. The company’s revenue was $1.3 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $1.2 billion. CPAY expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $25.50 to $26.50, and revenue in the range of $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CPAY stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 10 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” CPAY’s average analyst price target is $382.64, indicating a potential upside of 18.1% from the current levels.