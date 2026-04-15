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Datadog’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $39 billion, Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) is a cloud-based SaaS platform that provides observability and security solutions, enabling organizations to monitor, analyze, and optimize their entire IT infrastructure and applications in real time. The New York-based company’s integrated suite, including infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security tools, helps businesses manage increasingly complex cloud and AI-driven environments through a single unified platform. 

The company is slated to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts project DDOG to report a profit of $0.06 per share, a 25% dip from $0.08 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded or met Wall Street's earnings expectations in the past four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the data analytics and cloud monitoring company to report EPS of $0.32, down 23.8% from $0.42 in fiscal 2025. However, EPS is anticipated to rebound in FY2027, growing 100% year over year to $0.64. 

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Shares of Datadog have surged 30.8% over the past 52 weeks, slightly outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX30.1% gainbut trailing the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK49.6% return over the same period.

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On Apr. 15, Datadog shares surged 8.4% as a broader tech rally pushed the Nasdaq toward record highs, fueled by improving market sentiment amid hopes of easing U.S.-Iran tensions and strong momentum in AI-related developments. 

Analysts' consensus view on DDOG stock remains bullish, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Out of 44 analysts covering the stock, 37 recommend a "Strong Buy," three "Moderate Buys," three give a "Hold" rating, and one has a "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target for Datadog is $182.85, indicating a robust potential upside of 51% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,022.95 +55.57 +0.80%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 150.30 +2.36 +1.60%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
DDOG 121.06 +10.49 +9.49%
Datadog Inc Cl A

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