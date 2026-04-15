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Uber Stock Just Broke Above Its 50-Day Moving Average. Should You Chase the Rally?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Uber Technologies Inc logo on phone-by DenPhotos via Shutterstock
Uber Technologies Inc logo on phone-by DenPhotos via Shutterstock

Uber Technologies (UBER) is inching higher on April 15 after announcing a landmark $10 billion commitment to its robotaxi strategy, headlined by an expanded deal with Lucid Group (LCID).

As investors cheered the firm’s 35,000-vehicle purchase agreement and a $500 million investment in Lucid, UBER rallied past its 50-day MA, signaling a bullish shift in the near-term momentum.

Despite today’s surge, UBER stock remains down about 12% versus its year-to-date high. 

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Is Lucid Deal Bullish for Uber Stock?

The expanded partnership with Lucid is a major win for UBER’s autonomous ambitions.

By committing to purchase thousands of its electric vehicles specifically designed for robotaxi services, Uber is securing a premium, software-defined fleet to compete with the likes of Tesla (TSLA) and Waymo.

According to Bank of America analysts, LCID’s ability to drive unit costs below $50,000 is a milestone for UBER’s competitive positioning. 

With a planned launch in the Bay Area in the second half of 2026, the partnership transforms Uber from a software middleman into a tangible powerhouse in the L4 autonomous vehicle space.

UBER shares are rallying because this clear roadmap for scaling driverless operations signal much better margins ahead. 

Fundamentals Warrant Buying UBER Shares

Beyond robotaxi hype, UBER’s fundamentals, including a 20% year-over-year increase in Q4 sales to $14.37 billion on double-digit growth across both mobility and delivery also warrant buying. 

With $25 billion in net operating loss “carryforwards” to shield future profits and a dominant 19% net margin, Uber is uniquely positioned to fund its high-tech evolution without losing grip on ride-hailing. 

In 2025, the San Francisco-headquartered firm generated $10 billion in free cash flow (FCF). So, it’s reasonable to assume that it may announce a new buyback program this year.

Finally, the company’s recent partnership with Nvidia (NVDA) strengthens confidence in its autonomous vehicle roadmap, making Uber shares even more attractive to own in 2026. 

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Uber Technologies

Wall Street analysts remain convinced that Uber stock is poised for continued gains as the year unfolds.

The consensus rating on Uber Technologies Inc sits at “Strong Buy” currently, with the mean price target of about $106 indicating potential upside of nearly 40% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LCID 8.21 -0.59 -6.70%
Lucid Group Inc
NVDA 198.87 +2.36 +1.20%
Nvidia Corp
TSLA 392.04 +27.84 +7.64%
Tesla Inc
UBER 77.28 +4.37 +5.99%
Uber Technologies Inc

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